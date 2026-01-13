JLL’s affordable housing team expands into Wales

The consultancy has appointed four new posts to join its established office in Wales, bringing the number of affordable housing professionals nationwide to more than 70.

JLL’s new hires are all moving over from Avison Young. These include: Nick Worman as senior director, Charles Kaminaris as director, Lisa Roberts as associate director and Stuart Randall as associate.

This new team will “strengthen existing client relationships while developing new partnerships” through its sector contacts, JLL said.