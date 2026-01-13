JLL’s affordable housing team expands into Wales

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JLL has expanded its affordable housing business by launching a new team based in Cardiff.
The consultancy has appointed four new posts to join its established office in Wales, bringing the number of affordable housing professionals nationwide to more than 70.
JLL’s new hires are all moving over from Avison Young. These include: Nick Worman as senior director, Charles Kaminaris as director, Lisa Roberts as associate director and Stuart Randall as associate.
This new team will “strengthen existing client relationships while developing new partnerships” through its sector contacts, JLL said.
The expansion of the affordable housing business into Wales follows a series of new teams moving into Scotland, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds over the past 13 years.
Marc Burns, head of affordable housing at JLL, who was appointed in July last year, said the new recruits “bring a wealth of exceptional expertise in affordable housing valuation services across Wales and the broader UK market”.
He added: “Local knowledge and understanding remain fundamental to our client service model.
“Having successfully expanded our affordable housing operations across the Midlands, Northern England and Scotland, our new colleagues will allow us to deliver a truly comprehensive and integrated national service built upon our long-established regional platform.”
JLL’s affordable housing team values nearly one million homes throughout the UK each year, and offers loan security valuation, transaction support, bond issuance, development consultancy and land acquisition advisory services for housing associations.
Mr Worman said: “I am delighted to be joining JLL’s market-leading affordable housing team and look forward to combining my many years of specialised housing sector experience with such a well-respected brand and its proven technology based approach to valuation.
“I am confident this will benefit our established banking and housing association clients going forward and help support continued sector growth.”
Mr Kaminaris said the team is looking forward to expanding its offering in Wales and the South West of England.
“JLL has the brand name, a sophisticated AI platform and the scale to enable us to deliver our services efficiently and effectively and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of the sector,” he added.
In October, Richard Petty, head of UK residential valuation at JLL, announced his retirement after leading the affordable housing business for 29 years.
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