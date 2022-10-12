Job vacancy rate in adult social care hits highest point since records began

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The government is being urged to intervene to tackle the deepening workforce crisis in the adult social care sector after research found that the vacancy rate is now at its highest since records began in 2012-13.
The National Care Forum (NCF) is calling on the government to improve pay in the sector after two new reports revealed a vacancy rate that had risen to 10.7%, alongside a 52% increase in the number of vacancies in 2021-22.
This means there are currently around 165,000 vacant posts. At the same time, the research identified a 3% decrease in the number of filled posts (50,000) over the same period.
The warning from the NCF, which brings together 160 of the UK’s social care organisations, comes after Skills for Care released its report, The state of the adult social care sector and workforce in England, this morning.
It was published alongside an analysis by the Health Foundation, which found that one in five residential care workers in the UK was living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis.
Both reports throw the scale of the staffing crisis in the social care sector, which contributed an estimated £51.5bn per year to the economy in England in 2021-22, into sharp relief.
Skills for Care’s annual research provides evidence of a deepening crisis that requires urgent action by the government.
Beyond the headline figures, the report warns that the decrease in filled posts is down to recruitment and retention difficulties in the sector rather than a decrease in demand, so providers have not been able to recruit or keep the staff they need.
In addition, the starter rate has fallen from 37.3% in 2018-19 to 30.8% in 2021-22, although the turnover rate has remained at a similar level of 29%. This means that around the same proportion of people are leaving their roles, but there are fewer people replacing them.
This is being compounded by the fact four out of five jobs in the economy pay more than jobs in social care.
The Health Foundation’s report found that, before the cost-of-living crisis, one in five residential care workers in the UK was living in poverty, compared with one in eight of all workers.
One-fifth of the residential-care workforce drew on Universal Credit and legacy benefits from 2017 to 2020, compared with 10% of all workers.
Around 13% of residential care workers’ children lived in material deprivation, where families are unable to provide children with essentials such as fresh fruit and vegetables or a warm winter coat.
One in 10 residential care workers experienced food insecurity, living without reliable access to enough healthy food.
“We need the government to acknowledge the huge challenges facing the adult social care workforce. The government needs to tackle the challenges head-on and deliver a strategic workforce plan that addresses pay, terms and conditions in a meaningful way,” said Vic Rayner, chief executive of the NCF.
“We are seeing the highest vacancy rate in adult social care since records began – around one in 10 posts is vacant. This is the result of chronic underfunding and a lack of workforce planning that has been years in the making.”
Ms Rayner said staff should not be struggling to afford to work in the sector.
“The government should now prioritise improving pay by bringing forward a fully funded, strategic workforce plan for adult social care in England. This will not only benefit the people that deliver vital care, but will also improve the lives of people who draw on it.”
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.
Members of the G15 group of housing associations warned in April that staff shortages were leaving London-based organisations at risk of not being able to deliver critical care services.
In May, Inside Housing reported how one landlord that provides supported accommodation for more than 1,000 people is reviewing its development strategy after warning that the “care and support sector in England is at crisis point”.
Ability Housing Association’s latest accounts revealed that it handed one of its supported housing contracts back to the organisation that commissioned it because it was unviable. The association also declined to bid on another reissued framework with a local authority.
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