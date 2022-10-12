Job vacancy rate in adult social care hits highest point since records began

The National Care Forum (NCF) is calling on the government to improve pay in the sector after two new reports revealed a vacancy rate that had risen to 10.7%, alongside a 52% increase in the number of vacancies in 2021-22.

This means there are currently around 165,000 vacant posts. At the same time, the research identified a 3% decrease in the number of filled posts (50,000) over the same period.

The warning from the NCF, which brings together 160 of the UK’s social care organisations, comes after Skills for Care released its report, The state of the adult social care sector and workforce in England, this morning.

It was published alongside an analysis by the Health Foundation, which found that one in five residential care workers in the UK was living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis.

Both reports throw the scale of the staffing crisis in the social care sector, which contributed an estimated £51.5bn per year to the economy in England in 2021-22, into sharp relief.