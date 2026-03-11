John Lewis abandoning its build-to-rent plans is an omen for the future of London housebuilding

If John Lewis feels it must pull the plug, Jules Birch asks, what does that mean for viability in the wider sector? #UKhousing

When John Lewis originally announced the plans for 10,000 homes on 20 John Lewis and Waitrose sites in 2020, it was widely seen as an optimistic signal about the future of housebuilding. The first three schemes would be built on top of Waitrose stores in West Ealing and Bromley and on the site of a disused customer collection point in Reading.

In the case of John Lewis, this “fundamental shift in economic conditions” seems to have made it hard for Aberdeen, its financial partner, to raise funding.

The decision is partly down to a change in corporate direction at the giant retailer but it also reflects some grimly familiar trends as rising interest rates and construction costs squeeze the margins for residential development.

The U-turn by John Lewis on its ambitious plans to become a developer and landlord feels like a significant moment for the build-to-rent sector and for housing as a whole.

If the vision of happy John Lewis renters living in John Lewis flats with John Lewis furniture and Waitrose deliveries always seemed a little too good to be true, it also looked like welcome evidence of badly needed diversification in housing delivery and management.

However, six years on, what does John Lewis’ decision to pull the plug say about those hopes for the future of housebuilding?

If the company feels it has to scrap projects on land that it already owns, what does that say about the viability of the vast majority of sites where the developer has to buy the land as well as pay for construction?

And if housing developments on sites with good transport connections in London and the South East don’t work, how will we ever solve the housing shortage?

Similar problems have already been seen across housing development for sale and for rent, especially in London, where those rising costs have been compounded by delays at the Building Safety Regulator, with developers pleading viability to cut their affordable housing contributions.

Planning delays, disputes about affordable housing provision and maybe City fears about the Renters’ Rights Act also seem to have played a part in this decision.

The collapse in housing starts in London may not be quite as apocalyptic as it seems (the more alarmist claims are based on incomplete statistics) but it is still bad enough to have prompted the government to consult on measures to stimulate development, including an “emergency” reduction in the affordable housing target.