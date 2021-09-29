Johnson cuts ‘particularly difficult’ for LFB but not to blame for failures to respond to Lakanal fire, inquiry hears

Over the past week of evidence, the Grenfell Tower inquiry has heard how training packages that were supposed to fulfil the Lakanal recommendations were heavily delayed and failed to address certain key issues.

The LFB has been severely criticised for its response on the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, with the inquiry’s phase one report concluding that the first incident commanders on the scene “were faced with a situation for which they had not been properly prepared”.

It has been repeatedly suggested that austerity measures introduced by Mr Johnson were a factor in the LFB’s failings.

One lawyer representing survivors and the bereaved told the inquiry last week that the now prime minister’s “cruel agenda” of cuts directly impacted on the brigade’s ability to discharge its duties.

But giving a final day of oral evidence today, Gary Reason, former director of operational resilience at training at the LFB, poured doubt on suggestions that budget constraints affected the organisation’s training in the light of Lakanal.

After the 2009 Lakanal House fire in south London in which six residents died, the coroner investigating the deaths issued the brigade with a letter in March 2013 containing recommendations aimed at preventing future fatalities – this was known as a Rule 43 letter.