Johnson’s plan for fixing the affordability crisis is to pretend that it does not exist

So now we know: the way to tackle the affordability crisis is to pretend that it does not exist.

There is no official confirmation yet, but the clear message from the Conservative Party Conference is that radical planning reform and the attempt to force through new housebuilding in the least affordable parts of the country are both dead.

In their place are vague assurances that building more homes in the North will help both to level up the country and take the pressure off the South East.

It was there, front and centre, in Boris Johnson’s invitation in his conference speech. He said: “Look at this country from the air. Go on Google Maps, you can also see how much room there is to build the homes that young families need in this country, not on greenfields, not just jammed in the South East, but beautiful homes on brownfield sites in places where homes make sense.”

The prime minister still talked about “fixing the broken housing market”, but that is no longer a goal to be achieved by building more homes in expensive areas but a means to a different end.

“Housing in the right place at an affordable price will add massively not just to your general joie de vivre but to your productivity,” he said.

“And that is how we solve the national productivity puzzle by fixing the broken housing market by plugging in the gigabit, by putting in decent, safe bus routes and all other transport infrastructure and by investing in skills, skills, skills, and that by the way is how we help to cut the cost of living for everyone because housing, energy, transport are now huge parts of our monthly bills.”