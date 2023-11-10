Joining the dots: are we being proactive enough?

We need to rethink our approach to data and information if we ever want to get ahead of our problems, states Ian Joynson #UKhousing

First, the explosion in damp and mould cases over the past year. Last winter, The Guinness Partnership saw a 100% increase in cases and this is not atypical. While some of these are property issues pure and simple, others are linked to a complex range of circumstances, including energy costs, overcrowding and poverty.

How do we better support the increasing number of customers who have complex needs? My view is that all of these questions (and many others) could be addressed if we better utilised data and acted on it. Or, to coin a phrase, if we “joined the dots” more.

Why does data sometimes feel like our problem as a sector, when we have so much of it? Why do we spend so much of our energy and resources responding to issues, rather than getting ahead of them?

Like others, we have built a predictive model to identify those properties where the risk of damp and mould is highest. The data used by this model is coming from sources right across our operations.

Second, the Sheila Seleoane case. In my view, Peabody deserve huge credit for the transparency with which they have helped us all learn from what happened. One of these learnings is “joining the dots” between different data sources to identify an underlying issue. A lack of response to a request to complete an electrical check on a property may indicate one thing in isolation, but if the customer has also stopped paying rent and was not reachable for another query it may indicate something more worrying. “We need to identify triggers that tell us when we should break out of the normal transactional approach to services”