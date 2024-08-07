Joining the International Mayors Council on Homelessness will let us learn from global cities

Last month, Homewards celebrated its first anniversary – looking back at 12 months of hard work, including a successful roundtable event right here in Sheffield attended by the Prince of Wales in March. Our work is only just getting started, but now we will share it even further.

Sheffield and Lambeth are the first Homewards locations to join the International Mayors Council to share the initiative’s learnings with a global audience. Homewards Sheffield will focus efforts, with much-needed financial backing, on getting people the help they need before they lose their homes.

To put it simply, a critical factor to ending homelessness is to stop people becoming homeless in the first place. So Homewards Sheffield will focus on families experiencing ‘hidden’ homelessness, including those who are living in temporary accommodation such as hostels, hotels and shelters.