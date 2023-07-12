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Housing and health ministers have set up a new taskforce to respond to the concerns about the use of NHS land in a recent white paper.
Lord Markham, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, and housing minister Rachel Maclean, will lead the response to the recent paper from the NHS Homes Alliance.
The paper, published last month, built on a 2017 review of NHS property and estates by Sir Robert Naylor that advocated disposing of NHS land to enable the delivery of 26,000 new homes.
The alliance is made of public and private sector groups including NHS trusts, housing associations, architects and developers.
Their new report said that rather than “selling the family silver” in this way, the NHS should retain the freehold on its brownfield sites – such as “vast” underused car parks – and explore alternative means of redeveloping them.
The paper proposed several delivery models based on leasing land to deliver homes for long-term rental without breaching the financial constraints that NHS organisations operate within, drawing on private sector and housing association development expertise.
Trusts without surplus land could instead form partnerships with housing associations, student accommodation providers or other developers that would see a proportion of homes retained for NHS key workers.
Trusts or ICBs would nominate staff – including those working for partner agencies or firms commissioned to deliver services – as primary tenants. Where staff need falls short, nomination rights could be expanded to other key workers, the local authority housing list or even the open market.
Lord Markham said: “I welcome the paper from the NHS Homes Alliance which highlights several recommendations to address the issues that have so far prevented the NHS delivering key worker accommodation at the scale and pace that is required.
“I will lead a joint taskforce with the housing minister, Rachel Maclean, to work through the barriers identified and support the NHS to streamline delivery of this much-needed accommodation to support its vital and valuable workforce.”
Sarah Hordern, non-executive director at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and one of the authors of the paper, said: “We are delighted that a joint ministerial taskforce will take the white paper’s recommendations forward and help find solutions to the urgent need for decent, affordable housing for our talented NHS and social care workforce.”
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