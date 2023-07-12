Lord Markham, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, and housing minister Rachel Maclean, will lead the response to the recent paper from the NHS Homes Alliance.

The paper, published last month, built on a 2017 review of NHS property and estates by Sir Robert Naylor that advocated disposing of NHS land to enable the delivery of 26,000 new homes.

The alliance is made of public and private sector groups including NHS trusts, housing associations, architects and developers.