Joint venture disposal and cladding remediation costs dampen Taylor Wimpey’s profit

The house builder highlighted that an “appetite for Section 106 affordable housing continues to be impacted by headwinds faced by housing associations”, however it reported “good visibility on this year’s affordable deliveries”.

More than 200 landlords signed up to the new Section 106 clearing service in January. The service was set up after months of concern after house builders warned that fewer social landlords were buying their Section 106 properties, which was holding up private housing in the process.

On development, Taylor Wimpey revealed that JV completions were down slightly on the previous year to 10,593. Of these, 2,178 were affordable homes.

Ms Daly added: “The start of the spring selling season has been robust and we have seen good levels of demand for our homes.

“Affordability – while remaining a challenge for many, especially first-time buyers – is also moving in the right direction. As a result, our total order book is up on last year, putting us in a strong position to grow housing volumes this year.

“We welcome the government’s recent planning reforms which are capable of delivering a real step change in planning outcomes. We look forward to seeing increased resources and a focus on the implementation phase to drive these outcomes and deliver much-needed new homes across the UK.”

The house builder reported “a strong land bank” and strategic pipeline with more than 26,500 plots for determination in the planning system by the end of the reported period.

Plus, it was more active in the land market than expected in 2024. Taylor Wimpey approved around 12,000 plots, which was partly a reflection of an increase in attractive opportunities brought forward in the run up to the government’s Budget last year.