Joint venture partners chosen to develop Liverpool’s Festival Gardens site

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Liverpool City Council has selected two firms to lead a joint venture as part of its plans to kick-start a delayed development site.
Liverpool-based developer Urban Splash and sustainable developer Igloo Regeneration will lead on the brownfield scheme near the city centre.
The 27-acre waterside development zone is part of a wider site adjoining Southern Grasslands – Liverpool’s first public park of the 21st century.
The scheme is backed by Homes England and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, with more than 20% of the up to 1,000 homes allocated as affordable housing.
In 2019, the council was awarded a £9.9m grant to pay for remediation work on the Festival Gardens site. It was initially estimated that 1,500 homes could be built. Prior to the delays, it was hoped that the first homes would be available in late 2022.
The waterfront site opened in 1984 and includes the former Chinese and Japanese gardens, with the River Mersey immediately adjacent.
Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “These developers have a fabulous track record in delivering outstanding innovative and sustainable projects of the highest order. I can’t wait for our residents to see the details over the coming months.”
Jonathan Falkingham, co-founder of Urban Splash, said: “Partnering with igloo, a brand that shares our values, our goal is to develop an exemplary, green place, that is accessible and sustainable for everyone, creating a lasting, vibrant community.
“We are grateful to Liverpool City Council for this opportunity and look forward to working closely with local residents to shape a community that the city can be proud of. We can’t wait to get started.”
Peter Connolly, chief executive of Igloo Regeneration, also highlighted the shared values of the two developers.
He added: “This appointment marks not only a huge milestone for us as an innovative joint venture partnership, but also for Liverpool City Region.
“Festival Gardens is one of the city’s most highly anticipated regeneration sites, and we aim to deliver a truly community-driven riverside neighbourhood that future residents and the wider community will be proud of.”
The joint venture between the developers is awaiting approval, and permission is expected to be granted at a Liverpool City Council meeting in September. From there, legal agreements and a development timeline will be agreed by the two companies.
Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “This is about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about building the kind of place that people are proud to call home.
“We’re putting the foundations in place to create a thriving new neighbourhood that reflects the kind of future we want to build – inclusive, innovative, and with our residents in mind.”
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