Joint venture that includes L&G and Homes England signs agreement with West Northamptonshire Council

The agreement has been reached between West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and the ECF, which is a joint venture between financial services company L&G, government agency Homes England and placemaker Muse.

The ECF and the council will now begin community engagement to develop the masterplan and bring the development forward.

New homes will be part of a new neighbourhood, alongside shops, cafes and restaurants. As many as 7,000 full-time-equivalent jobs could be created during construction, generating £1bn in economic value.