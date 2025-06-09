Joint venture that includes L&G and Homes England signs agreement with West Northamptonshire Council

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The English Cities Fund (ECF) placemaking partnership has entered into a development agreement for a huge regeneration of Greyfriars in Northampton town centre.
The agreement has been reached between West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and the ECF, which is a joint venture between financial services company L&G, government agency Homes England and placemaker Muse.
The ECF and the council will now begin community engagement to develop the masterplan and bring the development forward.
New homes will be part of a new neighbourhood, alongside shops, cafes and restaurants. As many as 7,000 full-time-equivalent jobs could be created during construction, generating £1bn in economic value.
James Petter, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at the council, said: “This is fantastic news for the project, which will make such a profound difference to the environment and offer in Northampton town centre.
“Our partnership with the English Cities Fund is a real coup, and testament to the hard work and ambition of our teams at WNC.
“The plans being delivered respond directly to feedback from the public and will help unlock a site which has been sitting derelict for around a decade.
“Over the coming months, we will be engaging with the community to help shape the approach, before a planning application can be submitted.”
The Greyfriars regeneration area covers 25 acres and includes a former bus station, which was demolished in 2015, as well as the Mayorhold and Victoria Street car parks, the Corn Exchange, former office block Belgrave House, and east and west traffic islands.
The Corn Exchange will form a new leisure destination, while Belgrave House provides opportunities for community and meanwhile uses. The regeneration will also feature a new landmark piece of public realm that includes an outdoor amphitheatre.
Sir Michael Lyons, chair of the ECF, said: “West Northamptonshire Council has set out a bold vision for Greyfriars, and we are looking forward to our collaborative and positive partnership.
“Entering a development agreement will enable us to take the next important step in the delivery of this important opportunity. It’s a chance to enhance Northampton town centre with new homes, workspaces, retail, culture and public spaces.
“Together, we will move at pace to deliver a masterplan proposal which delivers against this opportunity.”
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