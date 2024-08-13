Judge dismisses TopHat winding-up petitions after settlement with developer

Inside Housing was at the hearing earlier today when District Judge Shepherd dismissed both petitions at the Business and Property Courts in Leeds.

The legal actions were launched on 1 July by Yorkshire-based developer Harworth, which is a creditor of TopHat. A winding-up petition is legal action taken by a creditor of a company if they are owed £750 or more, and is regarded as a last resort to recover a debt.

Harworth had filed petitions against both TopHat Communities, which is based in Derby and responsible for development operations, and TopHat Enterprises, its Jersey-based parent company.