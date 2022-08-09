Judge grants fourth judicial review in seven years on London council’s regeneration plan

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A judge has granted residents on an estate earmarked for demolition and redevelopment a fourth judicial review in a decade-long legal battle with Lambeth Council.
Cressingham Gardens residents, who live just off Brockwell Park in Lambeth, want planning permission for a 12-home section of their estate that was granted in February last year to be reviewed by the High Court as they believe a masterplan of the entire estate should be in place ahead of any piecemeal planning approval.
Residents, many of whom have argued for refurbishment over demolition, have accused the council of “salami slicing” – dividing an estate into smaller developments to avoid putting the whole scheme forward at once, which could be unlawful or difficult to do.
The council first announced plans to redevelop the 306-home estate in 2012, but is yet to produce a masterplan.
Cressingham Gardens is one of six estates that Homes for Lambeth, the council’s wholly owned housing company, is planning to redevelop.
In February last year, Lambeth Council’s planning committee approved plans to demolish the 12 homes in Ropers Walk and replace them with 20 flats – 14 at social rent and six for shared ownership.
But after residents were granted a judicial review of the plans, the council quashed its own permission instead of going to court and launched another consultation.
It approved the plans again in November 2021. Now residents have been granted a judicial review of the second planning approval, which has been scheduled for 24 November 2022.
In a statement, resident group Save Cressingham Gardens said: “A judge has granted permission for the latest judicial review to go ahead regarding the planning permission that Lambeth granted itself to salami slice the block Ropers Walk for demolition ahead of any master planning has happened.
“This will be the second judicial review regarding Ropers Walk specifically and our fourth judicial review since the start of the threatened demolition of Cressingham Gardens 10 years ago.”
It is the fourth judicial review brought by residents in the past seven years. The first in 2015 led to the High Court ordering the council to rerun its consultation on the demolition of the homes.
Following the second in 2016, a judge ruled that the council had not acted unlawfully when it made the decision to redevelop the estate.
A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “Lambeth remains committed to these new affordable homes at Trinity Rise, as an important contribution to our efforts to tackling the borough’s housing crisis.
“We will be presenting a robust case at this hearing, explaining why we believe we have acted lawfully in respect of the decisions made on this proposed development.
“The original grant of planning permission was quashed by the council because we were not prepared to spend more taxpayers’ money contesting a challenge that could end up delaying these new homes for at least another year while we wait for a court date.”
They added that the council regrets “this important project to provide new homes for local families” is going to be delayed.
“The people of Lambeth need all the new, affordable homes we can provide, and as quickly as possible
“Quashing the original permission, and ensuring that an updated plan was put before the planning applications Committee, was considered to be the quickest and most efficient way of resolving this issue in the interests of everyone in Lambeth,” they said.
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