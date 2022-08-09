Judge grants fourth judicial review in seven years on London council’s regeneration plan

Cressingham Gardens residents, who live just off Brockwell Park in Lambeth, want planning permission for a 12-home section of their estate that was granted in February last year to be reviewed by the High Court as they believe a masterplan of the entire estate should be in place ahead of any piecemeal planning approval.

Residents, many of whom have argued for refurbishment over demolition, have accused the council of “salami slicing” – dividing an estate into smaller developments to avoid putting the whole scheme forward at once, which could be unlawful or difficult to do.

The council first announced plans to redevelop the 306-home estate in 2012, but is yet to produce a masterplan.

Cressingham Gardens is one of six estates that Homes for Lambeth, the council’s wholly owned housing company, is planning to redevelop.