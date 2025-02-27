A judge has ruled that a landlord must accept the valuation obtained by a shared owner in his attempt to staircase to full ownership of the property #UKhousing

Judge sides with shared owner in dispute with landlord over property valuation and staircasing process #UKhousing

Staircasing is the process in which shared owners exercise the right to buy a larger stake in their shared ownership home.

A dispute arose after David Doran became frustrated with how Estuary Housing Association handled the valuation process during his staircasing application.

Mr Doran began the process in 2022, however he ended up in a row with the landlord about the valuation of the property, which Estuary described as “flawed”.

The dispute rested on the fact that Mr Doran’s valuation came in at around £100,000 less than what Estuary believed the property is worth because the valuer had assumed the shared owner was responsible for the cost of fixing fire safety defects.

But as the landlord was paying for this work, it sought to challenge the valuation.