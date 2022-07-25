July 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The July 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Resident engagement special, including what happened with a tenants’ climate jury and learnings from the Grenfell Inquiry about resident engagement; a look at L&G Modular Homes’ first big scheme; Charlie Norman shares what she hopes to achieve as chair of Greater Manchester Housing Providers; learnings from the winners of the Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment
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