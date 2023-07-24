July 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The July 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
The impact of high interest rates on social housing; technology and innovation special, including how a housing association changed the game for children with asthma and the landlord that has stopped installing gas boilers; plus data reveals boards are still not diverse enough and quality lessons for development teams; learnings from the winners of the Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards; plus more features, analysis and the latest news and comment
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