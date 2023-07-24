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July 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News24.07.23by Inside Housing

The July 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe July 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

The impact of high interest rates on social housing; technology and innovation special, including how a housing association changed the game for children with asthma and the landlord that has stopped installing gas boilers; plus data reveals boards are still not diverse enough and quality lessons for development teams; learnings from the winners of the Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards; plus more features, analysis and the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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