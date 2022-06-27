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June 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News27.06.22by Inside Housing

The June 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe June 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Construction and development special: Biggest Builders 2022 and an interview with Places for People boss Greg Reed; Scotland’s zero-carbon building minister speaks out; a review of politicians’ promises five years on from Grenfell; Professor Lucy Easthope shares how to be ready in a disaster; we join CIH president Jo Richardson on a 630-mile trek; race and the cost of living crisis; an update on the Harry’s Pledge campaign for carers; plus all the latest news, comment and analysis

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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