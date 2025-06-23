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June 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News23.06.25by Inside Housing

The June 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe June 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

An in-depth look at the Spending Review, as Sir Keir Starmer writes exclusively for Inside Housing; construction and development special, including the Biggest Builders 2025, a site visit with L&Q’s Vicky Savage and a look at the grey belt; launch of the Housing Management Matters campaign; plus CPD content, more features and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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