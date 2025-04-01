Just 2.5% of private rented homes affordable for people on housing benefit, Crisis finds

The current government is developing a strategy to end homelessness which involves all departments. Crisis called for the strategy to include a commitment to deliver 90,000 new social rent homes a year in England.

Inside Housing’s Reset Homelessness campaign, in partnership with Homeless Link, is also calling for a systemic review of homelessness funding.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “This isn’t just a difficult situation for private renters on low incomes, it’s an impossible one. In every local area, housing benefit is supposed to cover the lowest third of rents in the private sector. We are currently nowhere near that.

“There is no doubt that the freeze on housing benefit will lead to rising homelessness. It also risks completely overwhelming local authorities which are already struggling to cope with the demand for support and will leave more people stuck in unfit temporary accommodation that damages their health and well-being.

“While we are pleased the Westminster government is working on a plan to get England back on track to ending homelessness, the scale of its ambition must match the gravity of the situation. We urge ministers to reverse the real-terms cut they are making to housing benefit, as it will only undermine their efforts.”

Paul McDonald, chief campaigns officer at Health Equals, said: “When people are forced to move house, sofa-surf, live in temporary accommodation or cold, mouldy and overcrowded conditions, their health and well-being suffers. In the UK, thousands of lives are already being cut short by up to 16 years by factors like poor-quality and unaffordable housing.”

Richard Donnell, executive director of research at Zoopla, highlighted that the number of homes in rented tenures has been static for over a decade, yet demand has boomed, pushing rents higher and squeezing those on lower incomes.

He added: “The government needs to encourage landlords to remain in the market and continue investing in growing supply while ensuring there is demand from housing providers to buy new-build affordable homes for social and affordable rent to support the target for 1.5 million new homes.”

In response, a government spokesperson said: “We have inherited the worst housing crisis in living memory, with rent levels unaffordable for far too many.

“We’re building 1.5 million homes to improve affordability for renters and helping those on the lowest incomes pay their housing costs by extending the Household Support Fund and maintaining Discretionary Housing Payments.

“Alongside this, we recently announced a £2bn investment for up to 18,000 new social and affordable homes, while our Renters’ Rights Bill will fundamentally reform the private rented sector by empowering tenants to tackle unreasonable rent hikes.”