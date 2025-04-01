Just 2.5% of private rented homes affordable for people on housing benefit, Crisis finds

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Just 2.5% of private rented sector properties listed in England were affordable for people on housing benefit between April and October 2024, Crisis has found.
Research from the homelessness charity, supported by campaigning initiative Health Equals, found that people on low incomes may be forced to live in temporary accommodation or sleep rough due to the growing gap between housing benefit and average rents.
Housing benefit rates are frozen until 2026, which the charity warned would push more people out of the private rented sector and into homelessness.
The figures represent a steep drop since 2021-22, when 12% of private rented homes in England were affordable, even though housing benefit was increased in April 2024 by Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor at the time.
Affordability is scarcely better across Great Britain, where just 2.7% of private rented properties are affordable to people on housing benefit.
By comparing the gap between housing benefit and the cheapest 30% of rents between April and October 2024, according to online estate agent Zoopla, on average, British households are being forced to find an additional £337 a month for a one bedroom home, £326 for a two bedroom and £486 for a three bedroom home.
A total of 5.7 million households rely on housing benefit to pay their rent. Private rents in England have risen by 45% over the past decade.
Governments since the 1980s pushed low-income families from the social housing sector into private renting, and the Right to Buy policy shrank the country’s social housing stock. In 1991, Sir George Young, the housing minister at the time, promised that “housing benefit will take the strain” and help families to pay their rent.
However, in 2011, the government cut Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates from covering the bottom 50% of market rents to the bottom 30%. Since 2016, ministers then periodically froze and unfroze housing benefit rates, meaning they are no longer linked to rising rents.
The current government is developing a strategy to end homelessness which involves all departments. Crisis called for the strategy to include a commitment to deliver 90,000 new social rent homes a year in England.
Inside Housing’s Reset Homelessness campaign, in partnership with Homeless Link, is also calling for a systemic review of homelessness funding.
Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “This isn’t just a difficult situation for private renters on low incomes, it’s an impossible one. In every local area, housing benefit is supposed to cover the lowest third of rents in the private sector. We are currently nowhere near that.
“There is no doubt that the freeze on housing benefit will lead to rising homelessness. It also risks completely overwhelming local authorities which are already struggling to cope with the demand for support and will leave more people stuck in unfit temporary accommodation that damages their health and well-being.
“While we are pleased the Westminster government is working on a plan to get England back on track to ending homelessness, the scale of its ambition must match the gravity of the situation. We urge ministers to reverse the real-terms cut they are making to housing benefit, as it will only undermine their efforts.”
Paul McDonald, chief campaigns officer at Health Equals, said: “When people are forced to move house, sofa-surf, live in temporary accommodation or cold, mouldy and overcrowded conditions, their health and well-being suffers. In the UK, thousands of lives are already being cut short by up to 16 years by factors like poor-quality and unaffordable housing.”
Richard Donnell, executive director of research at Zoopla, highlighted that the number of homes in rented tenures has been static for over a decade, yet demand has boomed, pushing rents higher and squeezing those on lower incomes.
He added: “The government needs to encourage landlords to remain in the market and continue investing in growing supply while ensuring there is demand from housing providers to buy new-build affordable homes for social and affordable rent to support the target for 1.5 million new homes.”
In response, a government spokesperson said: “We have inherited the worst housing crisis in living memory, with rent levels unaffordable for far too many.
“We’re building 1.5 million homes to improve affordability for renters and helping those on the lowest incomes pay their housing costs by extending the Household Support Fund and maintaining Discretionary Housing Payments.
“Alongside this, we recently announced a £2bn investment for up to 18,000 new social and affordable homes, while our Renters’ Rights Bill will fundamentally reform the private rented sector by empowering tenants to tackle unreasonable rent hikes.”
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