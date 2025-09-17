Just 27% of retrofits completed under flagship government decarbonisation scheme

An £800m government scheme to decarbonise social homes has underperformed, with fewer than a third of targeted retrofits completed, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

Wide regional disparities were found too, with London accounting for just 6% of retrofit installations despite having the greatest concentration of social housing in England. Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest share with 16% of total installations under Wave 2.1, followed by the West Midlands at 15%.

Social homes have also had fewer improvements than planned, with 51,500 energy efficiency measures installed under Wave 2.1, compared with nearly 297,000 promised when the programme was announced under the previous Conservative government.

But as of June, just 25,009 homes – or 27% of the original target – had been successfully retrofitted, according to the latest figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Wave 2.1 of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), which was launched in September 2022, aimed to fit 94,096 social homes in England with green upgrades.

Landlords participating in Wave 2.1 were originally given until 30 September to complete their retrofit programmes. Several projects have since been extended, but it is highly unlikely that Wave 2.1 will meet its initial performance goals.

DESNZ was approached for comment on whether it will extend the deadline of Wave 2.1 and if so, for how long.

A process report published alongside the data said it is likely that recent delivery is “significantly under-reported”, with “a substantial proportion” of grant recipients reporting installations up to nine months late. Delivery figures are therefore expected to increase over the coming months, officials said.

Nevertheless, the underperformance of Wave 2.1 raises serious questions about the efficacy of the SHDF, which continues under the current government. Labour has rebadged the scheme as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and awarded £1.2bn to housing providers in Wave 3 of the fund, which is now partway through its first year, with few programmes having got off the ground.

Officials said Wave 3 would offer more flexibility to landlords than previous iterations of the programme, by including a strategic partnership route for partners with a proven record of retrofit delivery.

Progress of retrofits under Wave 2.1 has been dogged by technical problems, reporting requirements and resident engagement issues.

Asbestos was the most mentioned technical problem impacting the progress of installations, while some landlords cited residents refusing access in blocks of flats, stalling entire projects.

Delays in dealing with distribution network operators on solar panel connections were also cited as severe risks.

Costs have consistently overshot expectations. The average cost of external wall insulation, for example, rose by 25% compared with bid assumptions to £23,300, while air-source heat pumps came in 34% higher at £17,700.

Costs have grown dramatically within the programme as well – a year ago, external wall insulation costs were 17% above bids and air-source heat pump costs were 7% above bids.