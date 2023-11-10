This goes against both the spirit and the letter of the Homelessness Reduction Act – but it’s hard to blame councils for what is clearly a wider system failure that begins with a lack of resources and ends with some councils ignoring their statutory duties and, in some cases, a systemic prejudice against homeless young people.

But this isn’t really about the failings of the Homelessness Reduction Act or councils’ gatekeeping. It’s about a 200-year-old law that ministers seem now to regret abolishing despite widespread public support.

There’s no need to replace the Vagrancy Act. The best thing to do is simply to scrap it – particularly when authorities already have plenty of powers that criminalise or marginalise some of society’s most vulnerable people.