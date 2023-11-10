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On Monday morning, a desperate young person’s call to the Centrepoint helpline almost immediately disproved Suella Braverman’s comments on street homelessness, writes Alicia Walker
Some people find it hard to disentangle the separate but related issues of homelessness, rough sleeping and begging. For many, there remains a stubborn caricature of what homelessness is and what it looks like, informed more by opinions on street begging than by those sleeping rough and the thousands of others more hidden from view.
The law itself conflates these things.
The Vagrancy Act, now repealed but still in force, continues to punish those with few other options. Though incomplete, its abolition was a rare moment of our political class coming into step with public opinion and recognising the human dignity of those being punished. The same can be said by the government’s manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping by next year. A promise that looks very unlikely to be fulfilled.
Perhaps that is what made the home secretary’s recent intervention on rough sleeping and replacing the Vagrancy Act so shocking. Rather than reflecting on what ministers could do to keep their commitment, she promised to punish charities that provided tents to rough sleepers in a bid to curb what she saw as a public nuisance.
She argued that street homelessness was a “lifestyle choice” when other “options” are available. These things are not true.
In fact, on Monday morning, a desperate call to the Centrepoint helpline almost immediately disproved them both. A young person had fled abuse and spent a freezing night in a tent on a beach. Before reaching out to us they had called the council, who told them they couldn’t help.
“Rather than reflecting on what ministers could do to keep their commitment, she promised to punish charities who provided tents to rough sleepers”
This is not an isolated incident. By the end of the week, we will have had dozens of calls just like it from young people in terrifying situations who can’t even get hold of their councils, let alone access the support that they’re entitled to.
The data not only backs this up but suggests things are getting worse.
Our estimate is that just 65% of those aged 16-24 who approached their local authority in England got the support they needed in the financial year 2022-23. The previous year, when the total number of young people approaching their councils was lower, 68% got support, continuing a long-standing trend where around a third of those facing homelessness were not even assessed.
This goes against both the spirit and the letter of the Homelessness Reduction Act – but it’s hard to blame councils for what is clearly a wider system failure that begins with a lack of resources and ends with some councils ignoring their statutory duties and, in some cases, a systemic prejudice against homeless young people.
But this isn’t really about the failings of the Homelessness Reduction Act or councils’ gatekeeping. It’s about a 200-year-old law that ministers seem now to regret abolishing despite widespread public support.
There’s no need to replace the Vagrancy Act. The best thing to do is simply to scrap it – particularly when authorities already have plenty of powers that criminalise or marginalise some of society’s most vulnerable people.
Police, councils and others can still rely on the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act to tackle various forms of anti-social behaviour that could be associated with begging, including Criminal Behaviour Orders, Community Protection Notices and Public Spaces Protection Orders.
“By the end of the week, we will have had dozens of calls just like it from young people in terrifying situations who can’t even get hold of their councils, let alone access the support that they’re entitled to”
Criminalising those with few options but to commit these so-called crimes did not work 200 years ago and does not work today. Criminalising organisations that would help them is no different.
It seems that most of the home secretary’s ministerial colleagues agree – although her allies insist that she intends to press forward with the plan despite its notable absence from the King’s Speech.
Meanwhile, the tightening political knot entangling those facing homelessness together remains oblivious to the headlines and the government’s pledge to end rough sleeping by the next election looks increasingly impossible to achieve. That is what ministers should be focusing on.
There is no such thing as a lifestyle choice that leads to desperate rows of tents in our streets. The only option is to act with compassion and support those who need it.
Alicia Walker, head of policy, research and campaigns, Centrepoint
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