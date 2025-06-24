JV North reveals dozens of appointments to £500m housebuilding framework

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JV North has appointed dozens of firms to its procurement framework for social housebuilding worth nearly £500m.
The framework was launched by the consortium of housing associations and local authorities from across the North West of England in November. It aims to deliver 3,000 homes between 2025 and 2029.
Contractors appointed to the upwards to £4m category are: GK Construction & Project Management, J Greenwood Builders, John Southworth Builders, M&Y Maintenance and Construction, McCaul Build, PLP Construction, RP Tyson Construction, The Casey Group, Westshield and Whitfield & Brown (Developments).
In the £4m to £12m category, GK Construction & Project Management, J Greenwood Builders, John Southworth Builders, M&Y Maintenance and Construction, PLP Construction, Rowlinson, RP Tyson Construction, Seddon Construction, The Casey Group, Vistry Partnerships, Watson Construction and Whitfield & Brown (Developments) were selected.
Breck Homes, Eric Wright Construction, Rowlinson, Seddon Construction, Termrim Construction, Vistry Partnerships and Watson Construction were chosen for the £12m and over lot.
John Bowker, chair of JV North, said: “Consultants and contractors play an intrinsic part in our success as a consortium, having helped us build over 10,000 homes since forming.
“So we are really pleased with the quality and quantity of tenders received in what is our fourth framework, and would like to thank everyone who applied. Competition was fierce, with lots heavily oversubscribed.”
Architectural services, employers’ agents, purchaser agents, engineers, clerks of works, principal designers and principal designers for Building Regulations lots were also procured.
ARCS Consulting, Bowker Sadler Partnership, BTP Architects, Buttress Architects, Halsall Lloyd, Jennings Design Associates, John McCall Architects, Levitt Bernstein Associates, Pozzoni Architecture and Studio KMA were appointed to the architectural services lot.
Ten employers’ agents were appointed: Arcus Consulting, CPC Project Services, Drees & Sommer, Gateley, Identity Consult, Markhams, Neo Projects, Poole Dick Associates, WhiteleyEaves and Wilkinson Cowan Partnership.
Mr Bowker added: “JV North is built on the strong foundation of partnership working returning better outcomes, and this is certainly the case with our framework, where contractors and consultants will help us build 3,000 homes at pace to meet the growing demand for housing across the North West.”
Saffer Cooper Consultancy, which manages JV North’s development programme, led the framework, with support from consortium member Plus Dane Housing’s procurement team and assisted by law firm Trowers & Hamlins.
Purchaser agents include: Arcus Consulting, CPC Project Services, Drees & Sommer, Neo Projects, Tetra Tech and Wilkinson Cowan Partnership.
In the engineering services category, six were successful: Alan Johnston Partnership, Curtins Consulting, HBL Associates, Rodgers Leask, Shape Consulting Engineers and Sutcliffe Projects.
Six clerks of work were appointed: Amrin Resources, Markhams, Michael Dyson Associates, WhiteleyEaves, Wilkinson Cowan Partnership and WSP UK.
The lot for principal designers saw eight companies added to the framework: Airey Miller, Anderton Gables, Arcus Consulting, Keelagher Okey Associates, Markhams, Poole Dick Associates, Vista Consulting Group and Wilkinson Cowan Partnership.
In a first for JV North, principal designers for Building Regulations were also procured: Airey Miller, Arcus Consulting, Baily Garner, Bowker Sadler Partnership, BTP Architects, John McCall Architects, Kartar Consulting, Keelagher Okey Associates and Vista Consulting Group.
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