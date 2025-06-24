JV North reveals dozens of appointments to £500m housebuilding framework

The JV North consortium of housing associations and local authorities has appointed dozens of firms to its procurement framework for social housebuilding worth nearly £500m #UKhousing

Contractors appointed to the upwards to £4m category are: GK Construction & Project Management, J Greenwood Builders, John Southworth Builders, M&Y Maintenance and Construction, McCaul Build, PLP Construction, RP Tyson Construction, The Casey Group, Westshield and Whitfield & Brown (Developments).

The framework was launched by the consortium of housing associations and local authorities from across the North West of England in November. It aims to deliver 3,000 homes between 2025 and 2029.

In the £4m to £12m category, GK Construction & Project Management, J Greenwood Builders, John Southworth Builders, M&Y Maintenance and Construction, PLP Construction, Rowlinson, RP Tyson Construction, Seddon Construction, The Casey Group, Vistry Partnerships, Watson Construction and Whitfield & Brown (Developments) were selected.

Breck Homes, Eric Wright Construction, Rowlinson, Seddon Construction, Termrim Construction, Vistry Partnerships and Watson Construction were chosen for the £12m and over lot.

John Bowker, chair of JV North, said: “Consultants and contractors play an intrinsic part in our success as a consortium, having helped us build over 10,000 homes since forming.

“So we are really pleased with the quality and quantity of tenders received in what is our fourth framework, and would like to thank everyone who applied. Competition was fierce, with lots heavily oversubscribed.”

Architectural services, employers’ agents, purchaser agents, engineers, clerks of works, principal designers and principal designers for Building Regulations lots were also procured.