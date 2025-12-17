JV North welcomes new member ahead of SAHP launch

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Housing consortium JV North has welcomed a new member ahead of the launch of the government’s new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).
First Choice Homes Oldham is the 15th member of the housebuilding consortium as it embarks on a new four-year development strategy.
The Greater Manchester-based landlord, which owns around 11,500 homes, said it will aim to deliver 60% of new properties at social rent, with a focus on design and housing typologies that meet the needs of its communities.
The association plans to restart its new build programme with a flagship development next year.
Kat Kitchener, director of development and asset strategy at First Choice Homes Oldham, said joining JV North would support its ambitions as bidding for the new SAHP opens early next year.
“Our mission is to construct affordable, high-quality, sustainable homes to meet our communities’ needs through mixed tenure, place-based design and varied housing options, including much-needed family homes,” Ms Kitchener said.
“As we gear up to put spades in the ground, we believe JV North can support our development ambitions with access to good-quality local contractors and consultants, alongside a consortium-based approach to accessing the new SAHP programme.
“It also provides the opportunity to collaborate with peers and share insight and expertise as we work together to tackle the chronic housing shortage.”
John Bowker, chair at JV North, said First Choice Homes Oldham was “a great fit” for the consortium as it prepares for the next funding round.
“JV North is perfectly placed to help members navigate and deliver their housebuilding programmes as we move into the new SAHP, with bidding set to open in February,” Mr Bowker added.
“Our new £500m contractor and consultant framework was launched this summer, and alongside our long-standing relationship with Homes England, this has enabled us to build more than 10,000 homes so far, with around 3,000 more planned over the next four years.”
Becoming a full member gives First Choice Homes Oldham a seat on JV North’s decision-making board, which is supported by programme management consultancy Saffer Cooper, led by Sean Stafford.
Mr Stafford said the timing of the organisation’s membership was aligned well with the forthcoming funding programme.
“Kat brings a wealth of knowledge to the consortium, having held senior development roles across housing associations and private house builders, including previous involvement with JV North,” he said.
“The new SAHP is fast approaching, and we are looking forward to supporting First Choice Homes Oldham’s programme and learning from its experiences in the marketplace.”
JV North’s other members include Cobalt Housing, Cheshire Peaks & Plains Housing Trust, L&Q Housing Trust, Muir Group Housing Association, One Manchester, Plus Dane Housing, South Liverpool Homes, Southway Housing Trust, Stockport Homes Group, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council, The Sovini Group, Torus, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.
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