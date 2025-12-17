JV North welcomes new member ahead of SAHP launch

First Choice Homes Oldham is the 15th member of the housebuilding consortium as it embarks on a new four-year development strategy.

The Greater Manchester-based landlord, which owns around 11,500 homes, said it will aim to deliver 60% of new properties at social rent, with a focus on design and housing typologies that meet the needs of its communities.

The association plans to restart its new build programme with a flagship development next year.