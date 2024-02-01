Karbon Homes announces merger talks

The 32,000-home association is in discussions with the Newcastle-based Leazes Homes about joining Karbon.

Leazes is currently part of the Your Homes Newcastle, the ALMO of Newcastle Council.

Leazes will become a subsidiary of Karbon and transfer the management of all of its homes to the association in July if the partnership talks are successful, according to a stock market update.

Paul Fiddaman, group chief executive of Karbon Homes, said: “We’re pleased to have been selected by the board of Leazes Homes as its preferred partner.