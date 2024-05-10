Karbon Homes boss joins board of A2Dominion

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The group chief executive of Karbon Homes has joined the board of A2Dominion as the landlord continues to address its non-compliance with the regulator’s governance standards.
The G15 member has appointed Paul Fiddaman to its group board and finance committee. He is also currently chair of the Northern Housing Consortium and the North East Housing Partnership, a group of 17 social housing providers based in the region.
Mr Fiddaman has more than three decades’ experience in the housing sector and was group chief executive of the Isos Group before the creation of Karbon Homes.
In February, the Karbon boss explained why the landlord was placed to take over another provider in the North East region.
On his new move, he said: “I’m delighted to be joining A2Dominion and I look forward to working with colleagues on the group board and finance committee to deliver positive outcomes for all our residents.”
Emma Palmer, chief executive at Eastlight Community Homes, is also joining the group board of A2Dominion, becoming its new chair of the customer service committee.
Ms Palmer was previously chief executive of Greenfields Community Housing, before it merged with Colne Housing to become Eastlight in July 2020.
She has also worked at East Thames, Estuary Housing Association and Moat.
“Focusing on enhancing services for our residents and ensuring their voice is heard in the boardroom is my priority. I’m thrilled to be able to play a pivotal role by becoming a member of the board and the chair of the customer services committee,” said Ms Palmer.
A2Dominion has been undertaking a shake-up of its executive team in a bid to improve its service for residents and tackle its financial challenges since the English regulator downgraded the 38,000-home housing association to a non-compliant grade for governance at the beginning of this year.
It was handed a G3 governance grade, downgraded from G1, after an investigation that was announced in September 2023.
Earlier this year, it appointed Anna Keast as its new head of governance and compliance, while Tracey Barnes was named chief financial officer in December 2023.
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