Karbon Homes boss joins board of A2Dominion

The G15 member has appointed Paul Fiddaman to its group board and finance committee. He is also currently chair of the Northern Housing Consortium and the North East Housing Partnership, a group of 17 social housing providers based in the region.

Mr Fiddaman has more than three decades’ experience in the housing sector and was group chief executive of the Isos Group before the creation of Karbon Homes.

In February, the Karbon boss explained why the landlord was placed to take over another provider in the North East region.