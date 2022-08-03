Karbon sees rent arrears rise amid cost of living crisis

Newcastle-based Karbon Homes, which operates around 30,000 homes, said arrears rose to 3.58% in the year to the end of March 2022 – up from 3.28% the previous year.

“This has been largely driven by increased pressure on household budgets as a result of the cost of living crisis,” the association said. “As customers face higher energy, food and other costs, rent payments are more likely to be missed.”

The landlord said it has established a cost of living working group to boost awareness of its services and “target resources at customers most in need”.

Lee Forrest, manager of Money Matters at Karbon, told Inside Housing: “Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen a notable increase in the number of customers coming to us for support.

“We’ve experienced an increase in rent arrears and caseloads, attributed directly to the cost of living crisis, with our customers on the lowest incomes finding it increasingly difficult to meet their rent payments and reduce their arrears.”