Karbon sees surplus fall by 13% as repair costs jump

The Newcastle-based landlord reported a surplus of £31.1m in the year to the end of March 2026, compared with £35.7m the year before.

It came despite the 34,000-home group’s turnover rising by 7% to £233m in the year.

Karbon’s operating costs increased by 9% – around three times the rate of inflation – to £164m.

The landlord said this was because it was paying more to repair voids and had to replace more components in both empty properties and occupied homes through its responsive repairs programme.

The group’s bottom line was also affected by a 20% rise in interest payments to £28.2m.