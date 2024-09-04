“Some, perhaps many, occupants of the tower” regarded KCTMO as an “uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them”, “regarded them as a nuisance, or worse”, and failed to take their concerns seriously, it said.

For its part, KCTMO “regarded some of the residents as militant troublemakers led on by a handful of vocal activists”, principally Edward Daffarn, whose “style they found offensive”.

“The result was a toxic atmosphere fuelled by mistrust on both sides,” the report added.

Mr Daffarn had set up a Grenfell Action Group in 2010 and a blog in 2012 to communicate directly with the TMO and raise concerns about fire safety. The inquiry described him as an “intelligent, articulate and motivated individual”.

Although the council funded the refurbishment of the tower with combustible cladding, which was completed in 2016, the tenant management organisation was responsible for organising and managing it and signed the contract with principal contractor Rydon.

The report found that KCTMO did make efforts to consult residents of the tower about its refurbishment from 2012 onwards. However, in December 2013, it decided it would no longer hold public consultations with residents about the tower.

The decision to discontinue public meetings was “regrettable”, the report said. While a “more conciliatory approach” from Mr Daffarn “might have been reciprocated”, the TMO “ought to have reacted less defensively and, instead of retreating, should have made a greater effort to engage with Mr Daffarn”.

“As custodian of the safety and security of its residents, it must take responsibility for the breakdown in trust,” it added.

In December 2015, 60 residents of Grenfell Tower signed a petition to RBKC stating that residents’ views had been “ignored or minimised”, that their day-to-day concerns had been “belittled and brushed aside” and that they had been forced to “endure intolerable living conditions” while the work on the tower was going on.

KCTMO’s board carried out a review of the refurbishment from January to March 2016, but there was no evidence any residents were invited to join the review. The inquiry called this review “superficial” and “flawed”, adding that it “gave the impression that very little, if anything, had gone wrong” and that there was “no substance in any of the complaints” made in the petition.

“Ignoring residents’ views was entirely consistent with the TMO’s approach to engagement with its residents from at least February 2012, and indeed… from far earlier than that,” it said.

Ultimately, the inquiry concluded that the responsibility for maintaining the relationship between the TMO and the Grenfell community fell “not on the members of that community, who had a right to be treated with respect, but on the TMO as a public body”.

It “lost sight of the fact that the residents were people who depended on it for a safe and decent home and the privacy and dignity that a home should provide”, the report said.

That dependence “created an unequal relationship and a corresponding need for the TMO to ensure that, whatever the difficulties, the residents were treated with understanding and respect”.

“We have concluded that the TMO failed to recognise that need and therefore failed to take the steps necessary to ensure that it was met,” it added. “However irritating and inconvenient it may at times have found the complaints and demands of some of the residents of Grenfell Tower, for the TMO to have allowed the relationship to deteriorate to such an extent reflects a serious failure on its part to observe its basic responsibilities.”