Keep stock transfer housing associations local

Last month, the proposed merger between two local housing associations in Tower Hamlets, Poplar HARCA and Tower Hamlets Community Housing Association (THCH), was unexpectedly abandoned.

The exact reasons behind this decision remain unclear. Both organisations, however, have reaffirmed their dedication to improving services and investing in our homes and neighbourhoods.

This turn of events underscores the significance of housing associations deeply embedded within the communities they serve.

By maintaining the local presence of housing associations, we ensure decisions are made with an intimate understanding of our community’s challenges and opportunities, including the cultural nuances and specific needs of different ethnic groups.

While there’s been a push for THCH to return under council control, concerns about the financial liability risk seemingly preclude this option. This would be ground-breaking if it can happen.

But, if not, I firmly believe housing associations set up in Tower Hamlets to receive transferred council assets should prioritise remaining local by merging with other local associations.