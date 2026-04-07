Keeping our community clean through the Birmingham bin strikes

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When regeneration is carried out in partnership with residents, it can change the long‑term future of a neighbourhood, writes Simon Wilson, chief executive of The Pioneer Group
We are heartened to see that regeneration, or renewal, is firmly back on the agenda. Our experience in Birmingham’s Castle Vale shows that when regeneration is carried out well, and in partnership with residents, it can change both the long‑term future of a neighbourhood and the everyday lives of the people who live there.
Castle Vale has long been defined by resilience and pulling together through adversity. More than 30 years after its transformation began, those same qualities continue to shape the neighbourhood. Our tenants voted to create us and entrusted us with carrying that legacy forward.
We remain rooted in that purpose: providing safe, high‑quality homes, delivering community‑focused services and acting as an anchor organisation that works alongside residents to help the whole neighbourhood thrive.
That commitment was recently tested in a way none of us expected. Fourteen months ago, Birmingham entered a period of waste collection disruption, with bin strikes expected to continue until at least September. The impact has varied across the city, with some neighbourhoods experiencing more significant waste build‑ups than others.
Community organisations stepped in where they could, but for us the priority was clear, keep Castle Vale clean and safe. That is what our residents expect, and what they deserve.
Our estates team has been central to this response. They are out every day monitoring hotspots, removing waste and working closely with partners to address issues as they arise. They have also supported the safety of our two tower blocks, maintaining clean communal spaces, responding quickly to any increase in waste and helping residents feel safe.
“Long‑term sustainability comes from staying rooted in local priorities and community insight”
As waste volumes increased, the practical challenge of our commitment became clear. As I said in a BBC interview, “we saw a doubling of the amount of waste... it’s been really helpful that the City Council have given us extra tip slots to dispose of it properly. We’ve really tried to keep this estate looking spick and span.” That support, alongside the hard work of staff, helped us keep Castle Vale looking clean throughout.
This activity reflects the commitments in our corporate plan, to keep Castle Vale clean and green, deliver strong estate services and create a neighbourhood where people feel safe and proud to live. Through our Pioneer Pledge, we will continue to invest £1.5m over three years in community assets and services, including The Sanctuary community centre, sports facilities at Castle Vale Stadium, more than 80 monitored CCTV cameras and a range of community-focused initiatives.
These everyday foundations help make Castle Vale a community defined by people, opportunity and belonging.
As PlaceShapers, our development work must reflect the unique qualities of each neighbourhood and the priorities of its residents. We evolve our offer by listening to what our communities tell us matters most.
Housing associations face a challenging environment, with business plans under pressure and difficult choices unavoidable. But long‑term sustainability comes from staying rooted in local priorities and community insight.
Partnership working has always been central to our approach, collaborating with residents, charities, the ward councillor, the local authority, faith groups, schools and health partners. When resources are stretched, these partnerships become even more important.
“Impactful regeneration must focus on long‑term place success, not only delivering new homes or one‑off projects”
Our neighbourhood plan for 2020-35 sets ambitious goals to tackle the causes of deprivation, and our community governance structures help drive progress. The latest Index of Multiple Deprivation data shows Castle Vale has moved from the fourth to the 14th most deprived ward in Birmingham over five years. This is generational work, and there is more to do – but our plans are rooted firmly in the long term, not in short‑term cycles.
PlaceShapers’ Spotlight on Regeneration partnership with Inside Housing highlights the impact housing associations can deliver. But impactful regeneration must focus on long‑term place success, not only delivering new homes or one‑off projects.
When the regeneration of Castle Vale started 30 years ago, organisations, governance and partnerships were put in place, which sustain that regeneration today. It is what helped move the dial on deprivation, which is incredibly difficult to shift, and what shapes all of the decisions we make today, including on bin collection.
Castle Vale is a place transformed, not only because of past investment, but because of ongoing commitment. As chief executive, I am proud of how our teams, partners and residents uphold that legacy. Together, we will keep Castle Vale safe, clean and thriving for generations to come.
Simon Wilson, chief executive, The Pioneer Group
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