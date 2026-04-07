Keeping our community clean through the Birmingham bin strikes

We are heartened to see that regeneration, or renewal, is firmly back on the agenda. Our experience in Birmingham’s Castle Vale shows that when regeneration is carried out well, and in partnership with residents, it can change both the long‑term future of a neighbourhood and the everyday lives of the people who live there.

Castle Vale has long been defined by resilience and pulling together through adversity. More than 30 years after its transformation began, those same qualities continue to shape the neighbourhood. Our tenants voted to create us and entrusted us with carrying that legacy forward.

We remain rooted in that purpose: providing safe, high‑quality homes, delivering community‑focused services and acting as an anchor organisation that works alongside residents to help the whole neighbourhood thrive.

That commitment was recently tested in a way none of us expected. Fourteen months ago, Birmingham entered a period of waste collection disruption, with bin strikes expected to continue until at least September. The impact has varied across the city, with some neighbourhoods experiencing more significant waste build‑ups than others.