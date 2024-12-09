Keeping people and their pets together through homelessness

The prospect of being separated from their companion can retraumatise people who have most likely experienced trauma leading to and because of their homelessness. In some cases, it may result in people rejecting offers of temporary council accommodation and being alienated from any offer of support from a service.

We are aware of many cases where dog owners have sadly ended up sleeping rough, even in winter, just to ensure they can stay with their faithful companion.

This is not a choice anyone should be forced into. This is why the Together Through Homelessness team works with homelessness services across the UK to support them becoming pet friendly.

For services that do not yet accept dogs, our team provides comprehensive, tailored support, offering guidance on policies, procedures and practical considerations. This year alone, we endorsed 17 homelessness services across England, Wales and Scotland, with many more still in the process. “The prospect of being separated from their companion can retraumatise people who have most likely experienced trauma leading to and because of their homelessness” By working with service providers, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for both people and their canine companions, ensuring they can stay with their pets even when facing homelessness.

Once a homelessness service can welcome pets, we offer a range of support, including free veterinary care and canine behaviour advice. This year alone, we funded over 1,300 veterinary treatments for nearly 700 dogs whose owners are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

This winter we are sending over 2,600 dog parcels to homelessness services that are supporting dog owners over the coming weeks and months. The dog coats, collars, leads, toys and festive treats will help spread some festive cheer at a time that can be particularly difficult and isolating for people experiencing homelessness.