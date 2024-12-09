Keeping people and their pets together through homelessness

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We’re working with homelessness services across the UK to support them becoming pet friendly, so no one has to choose between accommodation and their dog, says Radi Ivanov, pets and housing development lead at the Dogs Trust animal welfare charity
For most dog owners, being separated from their pet is no different to being separated from a family member. It’s easy to understand why – dogs are there for us through all of life’s ups and downs, offering us unconditional love and support. Earlier this year, the Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey revealed that 99% of UK dog owners see their dog as part of their family.
That is why Together Through Homelessness works to keep people and their pets together this winter, and beyond. The unbreakable bond between a person and their dog is a testament to the power of companionship, and this bond holds even greater significance for those experiencing homelessness.
A canine companion can provide unwavering support, reducing feelings of isolation and anxiety. Unfortunately, many homelessness services across the UK are unable to permit pets, forcing owners into an impossible choice: a safe, warm place to sleep, or keeping their beloved pet.
For those facing the challenges of homelessness, the companionship of a dog can be a lifeline. Dogs provide a sense of purpose, routine and unconditional love, which can be invaluable in helping people navigate the complexities of homelessness.
The impact of forcing someone to choose between accommodation and their dog cannot be overstated. It can lead to a range of negative consequences, including increased feelings of despair and isolation, and significant emotional distress for both the person and the dog. It can also result in significant setbacks in people’s mental health and addiction recovery.
“For those facing the challenges of homelessness, the companionship of a dog can be a lifeline. Dogs provide a sense of purpose, routine and unconditional love, which can be invaluable in helping people navigate the complexities of homelessness”
For many, the sense of responsibility and purpose that comes with looking after an animal is crucial for engaging with support services that address alcohol and substance misuse.
Caring for a pet requires daily routines, such as feeding and walking, and the disruption of these routines can impact established structure and consistency in their lives. This can be particularly detrimental for those recovering from addiction or mental ill health.
The prospect of being separated from their companion can retraumatise people who have most likely experienced trauma leading to and because of their homelessness. In some cases, it may result in people rejecting offers of temporary council accommodation and being alienated from any offer of support from a service.
We are aware of many cases where dog owners have sadly ended up sleeping rough, even in winter, just to ensure they can stay with their faithful companion.
This is not a choice anyone should be forced into. This is why the Together Through Homelessness team works with homelessness services across the UK to support them becoming pet friendly.
For services that do not yet accept dogs, our team provides comprehensive, tailored support, offering guidance on policies, procedures and practical considerations. This year alone, we endorsed 17 homelessness services across England, Wales and Scotland, with many more still in the process.
“The prospect of being separated from their companion can retraumatise people who have most likely experienced trauma leading to and because of their homelessness”
By working with service providers, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for both people and their canine companions, ensuring they can stay with their pets even when facing homelessness.
Once a homelessness service can welcome pets, we offer a range of support, including free veterinary care and canine behaviour advice. This year alone, we funded over 1,300 veterinary treatments for nearly 700 dogs whose owners are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.
This winter we are sending over 2,600 dog parcels to homelessness services that are supporting dog owners over the coming weeks and months. The dog coats, collars, leads, toys and festive treats will help spread some festive cheer at a time that can be particularly difficult and isolating for people experiencing homelessness.
Dog-friendly homelessness services offer not just a roof over someone’s head, but a lifeline. By prioritising the needs of both people and their dogs, we can create a more compassionate and effective response to homelessness in the UK.
Together Through Homelessness is leading the way, showing that it is possible to build a future where everyone, including our four-legged friends, has a safe place to sleep for the night.
Radi Ivanov, pets and housing development lead, Dogs Trust
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