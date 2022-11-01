Kent-based housing association secures £40m loan from pension insurer

PIC, which is a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, has struck an agreement with MHS Homes Group. The fund is to be used to build more than 600 new homes.

The new loan follows on from PIC’s previous investment in MHS. It agreed a £40m transaction to provide more than 400 new properties in 2016, as well as a further two transactions totalling £50m in 2017 and 2021.

The latest funding deal was agreed on a bilateral basis, with Centrus Financial acting as arranger as well as advisor to MHS.

Addleshaw Goddard provided legal advice to PIC, while Trowers & Hamlins provided legal advice to MHS.