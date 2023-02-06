Kent-based landlord exits Social Housing Pension Scheme

The landlord said it moved to a standalone scheme to gain control of its operations and costs, as well as to better manage the risks associated with a defined benefit scheme.

According to an update on the website of TPT Retirement Solutions, the provider that manages SHPS, Moat has established its own pension scheme following a bulk transfer from the pension scheme on 1 November 2022.

Chris Ellmore, interim executive director of finance at Moat, said: “We consulted extensively with staff, working closely with Mike Richardson and his team from our pension advisors LCP, Katie Maguire and her team from our legal advisers Devonshires, and TPT during the transfer process.

“The scheme remains within TPT and we look forward to working with them in the future to set our defined benefit pension strategy going forward.”

Mike Richardson, partner at LCP, said: “We are delighted to have helped Moat secure their exit from SHPS and into their own arrangement, not least given the challenging market backdrop. We now look forward to working with Moat on the next stage of their journey towards reducing and ultimately extinguishing their pensions risk.

"Having advised on the very first exit from SHPS, and also the most recent, it’s clear that the process is now much more streamlined and accessible for associations who wish to take greater control of their pension liabilities.”