The loan, provided by Homes England under the scheme, will support the delivery of 120 new homes across Kent, including 106 in Tonbridge and Malling and 22 in Swanley.

The 8,500-home landlord said it aims to continue developing new homes alongside investing in its current portfolio.

West Kent added that amid the current “unpredictable high-interest rate market, where the need for affordable housing is so high”, the AHGS provides access to “cost effective” loan finance.