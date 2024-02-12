Kent-based provider acquires more than 250 homes from L&Q

Heart of Medway Housing Association said it had completed phase one of a stock transfer with the G15 member for the properties in Dartford and Gravesham.

Heart of Medway was founded in 2010 and currently manages around 900 homes.

It is a subsidiary of MHS Homes Group, a 9,500-home housing association that is also based in Kent.

Ashley Hook, chief executive of MHS, said he was bringing in extra staff to make sure the new tenants have the support they need.