Kent-based provider completes 180-home stock transfer with provider owned by Octopus Real Estate

NewArch Homes has taken on the houses and flats in Bexley, Dartford, Sevenoaks and Wealden, 111 of which are affordable rent, 68 are shared ownership and one is leasehold.

Housing management services will be delivered by Southern Housing.

Octopus said it was “the first major deployment by the Octopus Affordable Housing Strategy”, which funds new houses and acquires existing stock.

Octopus described its strategy as “evergreen” and will target multiple closes, the first of which was in December.