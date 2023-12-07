Kent-based provider secures £30m from specialist pensions insurer

A specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes has made a second private placement investment of £30m with Medway Housing Association #UKhousing

The funding will allow Medway, part of the MHS Homes group, access to flexible, long-dated funding against a backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment across the social housing sector.

The firm, which has £44.9bn in financial investments and insures 339,900 pension scheme members, has invested heavily in the affordable housing sector over the past decade.

The deal is the Pension Insurance Corporation’s (PIC) fifth transaction, with the landlord involving £160m of lending as part of a long-standing partnership.

Founded in 2010, the landlord provides more than 900 affordable and shared ownership homes to over 1,800 people in Kent.

This latest transaction with PIC is split across two tranches, £20m at the start and £10m deferred by 24 months, both carrying a 20-year maturity.

PIC was the sole investor on the transaction, while Centrus acted as sole arranger.

Bruce Shelmerdine, group finance director at MHS Homes, said: “Over the last 10 years, Heart of Medway has grown from a fledgling housing association that built its first home in 2011, to a well-respected provider with a strong delivery record.

“There’s a huge demand for affordable housing in Kent and this new private placement, a result of our long-term relationship with PIC, will help us continue to meet the needs of our local communities. We’re pleased to have worked again with PIC and Centrus to secure this funding, which will allow us to build more affordable homes for people who desperately need them.”