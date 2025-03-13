Kent landlord appoints new chief executive from Flagship

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MHS Homes has recruited a managing director from Flagship Group to be its chief executive.
Marie-Claire Delbrouque will take up the reins from Ashley Hook, who is stepping down after leading the Kent-based housing association for more than 15 years.
Ms Delbrouque will leave her current position at Flagship, where she has been managing director since 2018.
She will start her new role in April when Mr Hook retires.
Ms Delbrouque said: “I’m thrilled to be joining MHS Homes and particularly proud to be its first female chief executive. Last week was International Women’s Day and it’s significant that the organisation already has such strong representation of women in senior management and leadership roles.
“As someone who grew up in social housing, I’m passionate about equality of opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with our customers, our colleagues and the board to provide safe, sustainable homes and communities where people can truly thrive.
“I’m committed to continuing Ashley’s legacy, focusing on the organisation’s values and building meaningful relationships and partnerships that keep people at their heart.”
Alongside her role at Flagship, Ms Delbrouque was chief executive of Hopestead, the landlord’s registered charity dedicated to ending homelessness in the East of England.
Nigel Hopkins, chair of the group board at MHS Homes, said: “We are delighted that Marie-Claire is joining us. She has a strong track record of leading high-performing teams and organisations, and brings the customer focus and values-driven approach that is so important to us.
“We’re confident that Marie-Claire will continue to drive forward our ambition to help end the housing crisis here in north Kent, providing quality homes and services for people who need them most.”
Paying tribute to Mr Hook, Mr Hopkins added: “On behalf of the board, MHS colleagues, partners, stakeholders and, most importantly, our customers, I would like to thank Ash for his tireless and inspirational leadership.
“His focus on safe and sustainable homes and communities has made a positive impact on thousands of people’s lives.”
When he announced his retirement in October 2024, Mr Hook said: “It’s been a joy to work in an organisation with such a customer-focused and ‘can do’ attitude, and with partners that have supported us every step of the way.”
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