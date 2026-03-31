Key takeaways from the UK Housing Review

The annual UK Housing Review brings together the most important housing statistics for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Jules Birch runs through what you need to know #UKhousing

But my eye was drawn first to John Perry’s chapter on housing expenditure plans. Ever since the launch of Help to Buy, the scope of his analysis has extended beyond conventional grant to encompass a growing number of loans and guarantees across tenures.

This year’s UK Housing Review (UKHR) offers all the statistics we’ve come to expect, plus commentary on everything from the rise of for-profit housing associations to the impact of the Right to Buy and from rising homelessness to falling social lettings.

What are the investment prospects for housing in the rest of this decade? What challenges lie ahead? And how do the different UK nations measure up to each other on affordable housing?

At the peak (or nadir) in 2017, a staggering 84% of total support for housing over the next five years was going to the private market (£42.8bn) with just 16% for social and affordable housing (£8.2bn). The bulk of that private support was in Help to Buy equity loans and mortgage guarantees, and the total amount has fallen since the end of those schemes.

Comparable analysis for last year’s UKHR showed that for the first time since then, the majority of support over the five years (2020-21 to 2025-26) was going to social and affordable housing.

The 2026 edition looks forward to the next five years from 2026-27 to 2029-30. In the wake of Labour’s “biggest boost in a generation”, 51% of total funding will go to social and affordable housing (£21.7bn) comprising £16.2bn in grant, £2.5bn in loans from the National Housing Bank and £3bn for the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme.

Most of the remaining 49% going to the private market (£21.2bn) will be in grant, loans and guarantees for the National Housing Delivery Fund, alongside £1bn in guarantees to support small house builders and £1.7bn in debt guarantees to support build-to-rent. What feels significant is that all of that private investment will support supply, whereas Help to Buy was also a big stimulus to demand.

“Much of the increase in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is backloaded into the 2030s”

But with the housing market in general and housebuilding in particular in the doldrums, speculation is growing about a revival of Help to Buy in the Autumn Budget. That may seem unlikely and undesirable in the wake of the surge in house builder profits, dividends and executive pay that followed the original scheme, but many people are starting to see it as the least bad option if Labour is to come anywhere near to its 1.5 million homes target.

On the social and affordable side of the ledger, it’s noticeable that the increase over the next five years is not as great as you might think. That’s because much of the increase in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is backloaded into the 2030s.

The chapter also lays out in detail the challenges faced by providers, with the current 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme set to under-deliver on its original targets.

With starts faltering, especially in London, the chapter says it is likely that only half of the targeted completions will be delivered by the notional end date of April 2026, with the rest taking until at least 2028. A big factor in that is rising costs, with total scheme cost per home up another 13% since 2024 at £242,000 outside London – but the UKHR says it “remains disappointing” that numbers are not available for the capital.