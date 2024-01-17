Khan accuses Gove of ‘desperate political stunt’ in row over London Plan review

The mayor of London has described the housing secretary’s review of the London Plan as a “desperate political stunt” which will “undermine” affordable housebuilding in the capital #UKhousing

The housing secretary said: “Not only is delivery considerably short of your own London Plan target by approximately 15,000 homes per year, it was approximately 63,500 homes lower than actual need last year, as calculated by the standard method.

Michael Gove wrote to Mr Khan in December, announcing that he had appointed a panel of experts to review the London Plan, to consider the aspects of it which “could be preventing thousands of homes being brought forward, with a particular focus on brownfield sites in the heart of our capital”.

Ahead of the publication of a report on the review, Sadiq Khan said the move would “fool no one” and that “Labour London is outbuilding the rest of the country, and we’re showing up ministers’ dismal failure on council and affordable housebuilding nationally”.

“This is not a national issue. London was the worst-performing region in the Housing Delivery Test 2022.”

However, Mr Khan hit back with figures suggesting that London exceeded the government-set Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) target that “ministers themselves failed to hit outside” the capital.

The report on the government review is expected to be released this week, which could result in the government directing changes to London’s strategic planning framework.

It comes after Mr Gove put City Hall in special measures last month and threatened to strip the mayor of planning powers if he did not agree to an audit of housebuilding in London.

At the same time, in a speech on planning reforms in December, he confirmed housing targets were effectively abolished, as he published a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework.

He also said he would take tougher action on councils without local plans and those who frequently overturn recommendations from planning officers.

The social housing sector described the plans as a “blow to those desperate for somewhere to call home”.

In the speech, the housing secretary took aim at Mr Khan’s pro-affordable housing policies in developments, claiming his “requirement for such a high percentage of affordable homes in every new development imposes such significant costs that, in many cases, development doesn’t go ahead at all”.