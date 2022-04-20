Khan appoints London Legacy Development Corporation head as new housing delivery lead

Lyn Garner, current chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has been appointed to the role, which will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of housing on land owned by the GLA Group.

According to the GLA, since 2016 17,000 homes have been started on land owned by the GLA Group, which includes land owned by Transport for London and the London Fire Brigade.

In her new role, Ms Garner will manage an overall pipeline of land and housing opportunities.

She will also oversee the GLA Group’s collaboration on housing delivery, promote consistency in practice, and support decision-making and performance management forums, the GLA said.