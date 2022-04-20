Khan appoints London Legacy Development Corporation head as new housing delivery lead

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The mayor of London has announced the appointment of a new senior professional lead for housing delivery following an independent review of the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) housing record.
Lyn Garner, current chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has been appointed to the role, which will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of housing on land owned by the GLA Group.
According to the GLA, since 2016 17,000 homes have been started on land owned by the GLA Group, which includes land owned by Transport for London and the London Fire Brigade.
In her new role, Ms Garner will manage an overall pipeline of land and housing opportunities.
She will also oversee the GLA Group’s collaboration on housing delivery, promote consistency in practice, and support decision-making and performance management forums, the GLA said.
Before joining LLDC, Ms Garner was strategic director of regeneration, planning and development at Haringey Council.
She has also held senior leadership roles at Hammersmith & Fulham Council and previously spent a year on secondment at the GLA as executive director for development and environment.
Ms Garner will remain chief executive of LLDC alongside her role as senior professional lead.
Her appointment to the role follows the publication of Lord Bob Kerslake’s review of housing delivery in the capital.
The review made a number of recommendations to the GLA, including advice on how City Hall could establish its own development company.
Mr Khan pledged to set up his own developer as part of his 2021 election manifesto, however Lord Kerslake’s review recommended that direct delivery of housing via a developer should not be considered until the next mayoral term.
In the meantime, it recommended that the GLA should strengthen its existing development activities, such as land assembly.
Mr Khan said: “It’s vital that we maximise the number of genuinely affordable homes built on land owned by the GLA Group and, with her skills and experience, Lyn Garner is well placed to co-ordinate the changes required to improve collaboration and speed up the delivery of much-needed homes for Londoners.”
Ms Garner said: “It’s a privilege to be asked to co-ordinate the delivery of housing on behalf of the mayor. There is huge potential and a genuine commitment among all involved to use our landholdings to tackle London’s housing crisis. In these times of continuing uncertainty we must use the skills and experience we have to drive the existing programme and explore all avenues to deliver even more.”
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