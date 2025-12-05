Khan calls in developer’s Canada Water masterplan after affordable housing offer slashed to 3%

A planning agent for developer British Land wrote to City Hall at the end of last month, urging the mayor to take over its application to vary elements of its £4bn masterplan.

The Section 73 application was lodged in January, but a decision has not yet been made, due to “protracted discussions” between Southwark Council and the developer, planning agent DP9 said in the letter.

The changes include big increases in building heights and housing numbers, but the key bone of contention with the council is the affordable housing offer. This was originally 35%, but has now dropped to just 3%.

With the developer warning “continued delays” would significantly impact its potential to deliver the scheme, Sir Sadiq agreed this week to call it in for public inquiry.