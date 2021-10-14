Khan commissions review into increasing GLA housing delivery

Lord Bob Kerslake has been appointed to lead the review, tasked with finding ways for the Greater London Authority (GLA) Group to deliver more affordable housing.

The review will start immediately, with a final report expected in early 2022.

Mr Khan has a target agreed with government to oversee 79,000 starts of affordable homes between 2021 and 2026, tied to £4bn in grant funding.

In August, the mayor allocated £3.46bn from the programme, with the winning bids expected to deliver just shy of 29,500 homes.

Inside Housing asked the GLA how it intends to meet the remaining 50,000 homes in the target with the £540m left over.

In response, a spokesperson said the 79,000-home target “recognises the scale of delivery that the mayor will support” but that the grant programmes “are entirely separate, with different targets and funding for each”.

They added that the remaining £540m “is required for a small proportion of the 2021-2026 starts that will remain”.