Khan imposes requirement for second staircase in new tall buildings in London

An update on the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) planning pages said that planned buildings over 30 metres tall will “need to be designed to provide two staircases before they are referred to us at Stage 2 for the mayor’s decision”.

Stage 2 is the latter stage of approval by City Hall, for major planning applications that are required to be referred up to the body by local councils in London.

The decision could require the redesign of dozens of applications currently progressing through the planning system in London to either add a second staircase or reduce the height threshold.

It follows the launch of a consultation by central government in December, which proposed introducing a requirement for a second staircase.

The call follows pressure from fire safety campaigners, architects and firefighters’ bodies in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Speaking before the announcement from the GLA, large developing housing associations told Inside Housing they were already reviewing projects in their pipelines.