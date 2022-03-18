Khan outlines plan for City Hall-owned developer following independent review

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
London mayor Sadiq Khan has outlined a long-term plan to create a City Hall-owned developer, which will see the direct delivery of housing postponed until the next mayoral term.
Following an independent review into housing delivery in London, Mr Khan has agreed to take a two-stage approach to creating a City Hall-owned developer. The first stage will involve strengthening existing activities such as land assembly and the second piloting direct delivery.
Mr Khan pledged to set up his own developer as part of his manifesto for last year’s mayoral elections.
Following his election, he commissioned Lord Kerslake to undertake an independent review on how to “improve and streamline” housing development in the capital, including assessing the potential for a City Hall-owned developer.
Published today, Lord Kerslake’s review concluded that a City Hall developer has “real potential to make a difference”, but recommended the two-phase approach.
The first phase will include growing the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) in-house development team, increasing land acquisition and partnering more with the existing affordable housing sector.
The second phase will take place in the next mayoral term and involve piloting direct delivery via the GLA’s own developer.
Lord Kerslake said that undertaking direct development has “potential”, but said it would be difficult for the GLA to achieve a start on site by March 2024 on any scheme.
He added that without further development finance, “there will be little or no scope to make progress” and therefore recommended a funding review.
Mr Khan agreed to the approach and said the GLA will “oversee a five-year rolling business plan to guide the first stage of expansion”.
“Direct delivery will require developing our institutional capacity, significantly increased funding and financing, and the expansion of programmes which will ensure a second phase of expansion is a success for Londoners,” he said.
Other recommendations in Lord Kerslake’s review, all of which were agreed by the mayor, include mandating a shared policy for GLA land, that developments should be at least 50% affordable and creating a senior professional lead with responsibility for overseeing housing delivery within the GLA.
The review also recommended that the GLA build “stronger and more equal relationships with London local government” as well as community, charity and business stakeholders.
Mr Khan said: “I am confident that this review will lay the path to enable a step change in how the GLA Group collaborates and delivers new genuinely affordable homes for Londoners.
“I accept the recommendations of Lord Kerslake’s Review of GLA Group Housing Delivery in full and now look forward to redoubling our efforts to build more of the homes Londoner’s need and deserve.”
Lord Bob Kerslake said: “There can be little argument about the essential need for more new housing and more genuinely affordable housing in London.
“I hope that my report assists in delivering the mayor’s housing ambitions.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories