Khan outlines plan for City Hall-owned developer following independent review

Following an independent review into housing delivery in London, Mr Khan has agreed to take a two-stage approach to creating a City Hall-owned developer. The first stage will involve strengthening existing activities such as land assembly and the second piloting direct delivery.

Mr Khan pledged to set up his own developer as part of his manifesto for last year’s mayoral elections.

Following his election, he commissioned Lord Kerslake to undertake an independent review on how to “improve and streamline” housing development in the capital, including assessing the potential for a City Hall-owned developer.

Published today, Lord Kerslake’s review concluded that a City Hall developer has “real potential to make a difference”, but recommended the two-phase approach.

The first phase will include growing the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) in-house development team, increasing land acquisition and partnering more with the existing affordable housing sector.