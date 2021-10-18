Khan publishes guidance on green planning requirements for developers

Three new pieces of guidance have been published to help developers in London meet new planning requirements around energy monitoring, green space and transport routes.
The guidance will provide developers with practical advice on how to meet the green requirements laid out in Sadiq Khan’s new London Plan, which is part of his strategy to make the capital a zero-carbon city by 2030.
This includes guidance on how developers can meet the mayor’s ‘be seen’ energy monitoring requirements. This requires the monitoring and reporting of the actual operational energy performance of buildings that are part of a major development for at least five years after construction.
It is intended that this will help the sector understand real-world energy use, rather than what is predicted at the design stage.
Guidance has also been published on how developers can calculate their ‘urban greening score’, which calculates how much a development contributes to London’s green space.
As laid out in the guidance, some types of greening score more highly than others. The highest scores go to natural vegetation, such as woodland or intensive green roofs, while rain gardens, which absorb run-off after heavy rainfall, and flower-rich planting are also encouraged.
A final piece of guidance provides developers and boroughs with advice on how to meet the mayor’s sustainable transport, walking and cycling requirements.
Mr Khan said: “I’m committed to making London a zero-carbon city by 2030 and delivering a brighter future for London – one that’s greener, fairer and more prosperous for everyone.
“That’s why I’ve developed these new pieces of guidance, building on the ambitious targets in my London Plan, that will ensure new developments in London prioritise urban greening and make space for sustainable transport like walking, cycling and public transport.
“I’m committed to doing all I can to accelerate the transition to a greener future, with cleaner air for all, but I can’t do it alone. COP26 this year provides an opportunity for the government to show global leadership and give us the powers and resources we need to take even bolder action on climate change.”
The mayor’s London Plan, which sets out a development framework for the capital and is used to inform the individual local plans of boroughs, came into force earlier this year.
The Greater London Authority is developing a range of guidance to help developers meet the requirements under the new plan.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories