Khan publishes guidance on green planning requirements for developers

The guidance will provide developers with practical advice on how to meet the green requirements laid out in Sadiq Khan’s new London Plan, which is part of his strategy to make the capital a zero-carbon city by 2030.

This includes guidance on how developers can meet the mayor’s ‘be seen’ energy monitoring requirements. This requires the monitoring and reporting of the actual operational energy performance of buildings that are part of a major development for at least five years after construction.

It is intended that this will help the sector understand real-world energy use, rather than what is predicted at the design stage.

Guidance has also been published on how developers can calculate their ‘urban greening score’, which calculates how much a development contributes to London’s green space.