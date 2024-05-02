Sadiq Khan made a big splash earlier this week when he announced that leaseholders hit with large and unjust service charges should have the right to refuse to pay up.

Several newspapers, including The Guardian, reported Mr Khan’s belief that many of the 1.4 million leasehold residents in the capital were suffering from a “shameful abuse of power” by their landlords.

Mr Khan said the right to withhold unfair and unexplained service charges should be attached to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill going through parliament.

Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact at the National Housing Federation, explained in response that the sector is “working with government and the private sector to seek to address the root causes”.

He said: “Service charges are independently regulated and by law can only cover the costs of work that has been carried out and services provided for a building.

“For shared ownership schemes provided by housing associations, the law requires housing associations to pass the costs on to the residents who have benefited from the service, but as not-for-profit organisations, they are not making a profit from service charges.”