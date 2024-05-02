You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The mayor of London has defended his commitment to reforming commonhold after a campaign group pointed out that he failed to deliver his last election pledge to introduce a pilot scheme on Greater London Authority-owned land.
Sadiq Khan made a big splash earlier this week when he announced that leaseholders hit with large and unjust service charges should have the right to refuse to pay up.
Several newspapers, including The Guardian, reported Mr Khan’s belief that many of the 1.4 million leasehold residents in the capital were suffering from a “shameful abuse of power” by their landlords.
Mr Khan said the right to withhold unfair and unexplained service charges should be attached to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill going through parliament.
Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact at the National Housing Federation, explained in response that the sector is “working with government and the private sector to seek to address the root causes”.
He said: “Service charges are independently regulated and by law can only cover the costs of work that has been carried out and services provided for a building.
“For shared ownership schemes provided by housing associations, the law requires housing associations to pass the costs on to the residents who have benefited from the service, but as not-for-profit organisations, they are not making a profit from service charges.”
Harry Scoffin, spokesperson for Free Leaseholders, a campaign group to end leasehold, said that the mayor is now “blaming others to exculpate himself from his own failures on leasehold reform”.
“The fact remains, he made a manifesto pledge that people voted for that committed him to deliver a commonhold pilot scheme on GLA-owned land. It was not contingent on the Tories – commonhold is already law.”
In response, a spokesperson for the mayor said: “The mayor is fully committed to pioneering a new commonhold scheme in London, but the implementation of commonhold across the country has been delayed by the Tories breaking their promise and failing to change the law.
“Despite it being promised by the Tories, the legislation to enable commonhold housing is still not in place. The Law Commission set out a comprehensive roadmap for changing the law, but shamefully ministers have still not delivered on their promises.”
However, Mr Scoffin pointed out that the ability to introduce a pilot scheme on GLA land would be possible under the Commonhold and Leasehold Act 2002 as the act allows for commonhold estates to be built on a voluntary basis.
But uptake has been slow, with fewer than 20 commonhold developments built since the previous act. This is because it is “competing with lucrative leasehold”, Mr Scoffin added.
He said: “Mr Khan should be heaping pressure on the national Labour Party to prioritise this agenda weeks after they dropped their key pledge to bring forward legislation within the first 100 days of a Labour government.”
The mayor’s spokesperson said: “Sadiq has done everything in his power to improve the lot of leaseholders. He’s pioneered longer 990-year leases, introduced a service charges charter, and continued to campaign for commonhold.”
The original Shared Ownership Charter for Service Charges was developed in 2017 under the 2016-23 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP). Under the AHP 2021-26, the GLA committed to updating the charter.
The key updates include additional detail on the principles of ensuring transparency on service charges, and a new section outlining expectations on challenge and redress.
While there is a list of signatories to the 2017 charter on the website, it has been updated since then. Inside Housing did not receive a direct response when we asked for an update on the latest charter.
Sky-rocketing service charges have been raised during the mayoral election campaign. MPs recently called for “urgent” reforms to shared ownership, after an inquiry found uncapped service charges, rising rents and unfair maintenance costs mean it is unaffordable.
Inside Housing looked at what the rest of the mayoral candidates are offering on housing ahead of the election. The Liberal Democrat, Greens and Reform candidates have all pledged to abolish leasehold. Ms Hall did not respond to a request for comment but her spokesperson told the Evening Standard recently that she said City Hall has no power over leasehold reform and it is ultimately is a matter for parliament.
Mr Khan has made a number of other pledges in the run-up to today’s election, including plans to build 40,000 council homes in London, end rough sleeping by 2030 and deliver 6,000 new rental homes across the capital, in which rents are capped based on local salaries.
More recently he pledged to use new ‘Land Assembly Zones’ to designate new areas where housing density can be increased, backed up by compulsory purchase powers where needed.
New compulsory purchase order powers were introduced by the government earlier this week.
Mr Khan also promised to redouble efforts to stop Tory town halls “ripping away the ladder” from young Londoners by blocking new homes on brownfield land, if he is re-elected today.
The mayor’s spokesperson added: “The mayor will continue to campaign for the end of our current system of leasehold ownership, and the introduction of commonhold as the new default tenure for flat-owners in London and across the country.”
Mr Scoffin said: “Voters look to their mayor not just to govern London, but to advance their interests at a national level, too. There are 1.4 million leasehold households in the capital and many more aspiring first-time buyers.
“Londoners are being destroyed by leasehold and the capital’s economy is being drained because of it.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories