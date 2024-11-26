Sadiq Khan has set out details of his new ‘rent control’ housing tenure for key workers #UKhousing

In a consultation on the plans, published yesterday, City Hall said it will work with local authorities, housing associations and house builders to develop the 6,000 KWLR homes.

Mr Khan’s new intermediate tenure will be called Key Worker Living Rent (KWLR) homes. Rents and service charges will be capped and linked to the incomes of key workers, when first letting the home and “potentially” when re-letting them.

London’s mayor has outlined the ways rent could be set on new homes to ensure affordability for key workers such as nurses, teachers and bus drivers. He promised to build 6,000 such rent-controlled homes as part of his successful bid for re-election in May this year .

Any KWLR homes grant-funded by the mayor will be let by a registered housing provider.

Mr Khan also suggested that NHS trusts or other public sector bodies with land holdings might want to develop KWLR homes.

The mayor already funds the development of intermediate rented homes under London’s Affordable Homes Programme, including shared ownership and London Living Rent (LLR), where tenants save towards a deposit. However, the consultation noted that not all key workers are “inclined to pursue homeownership”, and increasing numbers may not be able to afford to save for a deposit, even with below-market rents.

Mr Khan said he would consider if KWLR homes should “replace LLR homes as they currently exist, or sit alongside them”.

KWLR tenants will be subject to City Hall’s maximum household income threshold for intermediate renters – currently set at £67,000 a year – and their rent and service charge will be capped at 40% of the net amount of that income.

The consultation suggested a potential monthly rent and service charge benchmark of £1,099 for a one-bed home, £1,236 for a two-bed, and £1,373 for both a three-bed and a four-bed.

The benchmarks will be set annually and could be either London-wide or varied for each borough in line with local rents.

Rent rises could either be pegged to wages, rising by key worker income increases or 2%, whichever is highest; or pegged to Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% like social rents. The consultation noted that rents would increase by more under CPI+1% than the wage-pegged approach.