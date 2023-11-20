Khan unveils plan for councils to buy 10,000 private homes

Under the scheme, local authorities across the capital will be able to bid for funding to buy properties, including former council homes lost to Right to Buy.

The Council Homes Acquisition Programme (CHAP) initiative is aimed at tackling what is seen as an urgent need for more social housing and helping councils struggling with soaring demand for temporary accommodation.

The target is for the capital’s local authorities to acquire “at least” 10,000 homes in the next 10 years.