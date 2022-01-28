Khan warns of housebuilding slowdown as construction costs rise by up to 45%

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The mayor of London has warned that inflation and workforce shortages risk a major slowdown in housebuilding as construction costs rise in some parts of the capital by 45%.
Today Sadiq Khan has warned that the double impact of the pandemic and Brexit is slowing housebuilding progress in London.
My Khan highlighted a number of developments that are being severely affected by these issues, including a site in a south-east London where costs have risen by 45% based on tender returns.
Another development in a south London borough reported cost inflation spiking up to 17%, and a borough in north-east London has reported average cost increases across the board of around 10%.
As a result, the mayor has reiterated his call for the government to provide additional grant funding for affordable housing in London to reflect the growing financial pressures on councils and housing associations.
The government’s own data shows that the cost of construction materials, such as steel, timber and concrete for all types of work, rose by 23% last year. The increase is roughly equal to the rise that was seen across the previous 12 years in total.
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, said: “The rising costs of materials we are seeing across our affordable house building projects is a real challenge. We’re working hard with the mayor and local authorities to build the homes Londoners need, but we need to address both the shortage of skilled workers and the impact of inflation on our projects.”
Data provided by the Office for National Statistics revealed that almost a quarter of construction firms reported a shortage of workers in December, compared with an average of 14.6% across all industries.
To address vacancy rates in construction, the mayor has called on the government to create a ‘coronavirus recovery visa’ to help those sectors that are struggling with a shortage of workers.
The visa should offer at least 12 months to work in the UK and be appropriately tailored to sectors, such as construction, where many workers prefer to work on a self-employed basis.
Mr Kahn said: “Put simply, materials and labour are needed to build homes. Without bricks and mortar and enough skilled workers, the excellent progress we have made in delivering the good-quality and genuinely affordable homes that Londoners need is at risk of stalling.”
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