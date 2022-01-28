Khan warns of housebuilding slowdown as construction costs rise by up to 45%

Today Sadiq Khan has warned that the double impact of the pandemic and Brexit is slowing housebuilding progress in London.

My Khan highlighted a number of developments that are being severely affected by these issues, including a site in a south-east London where costs have risen by 45% based on tender returns.

Another development in a south London borough reported cost inflation spiking up to 17%, and a borough in north-east London has reported average cost increases across the board of around 10%.

As a result, the mayor has reiterated his call for the government to provide additional grant funding for affordable housing in London to reflect the growing financial pressures on councils and housing associations.